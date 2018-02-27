February 27, 2018
$OPK: Opko Health (OPK): New Signs Of Chaos In Key Diagnostics Division…
Summary
The President of Opko’s key BioReference division (82.8% of 2016 revenue) resigned and no new successor was named. We believe this to be a strong negative omen. A recent lawsuit filed against BioReference alleges violations of law including forgery, releasing unverified test results, and falsification of employee training & competency documents. A pattern of lawsuits emerges naming BioReference in 4 New York insurance fraud cases. Opko’s recently FDA approved Varubi (licensed to TESARO) recently updated its risk factors to include major side effects, potentially inhibiting yet another cash…..
Full article address: https://seekingalpha.com/news/3334766-frontier-communications-suspends-dividend-shares-minus-8-percent
