1 Arrested And Charged After Breaking Into A Springfield Home

During an overnight break-in at a residence in Springfield on Sunday, one suspect was apprehended and charged with the crime.
According to Springfield Police Dispatch, at around 12:50 in the morning, officers from the Springfield Police Department were sent to the 1000 block of Pine Street in response to complaints of a break-in.
The break-in was reported to the emergency number by the people living in the house, which prompted the police to be dispatched to the location when they were told of it via dispatch.
According to the dispatcher, once the cops arrived at the location, they detained the suspect and charged the individual. It is presently unknown what charges were brought against the individual.
Throughout the incident, there were no reports of anyone being injured.
The investigation, which the Springfield Police Department spearheaded, kept them on the scene for more than two hours.
At this time, it is not known if the suspect really stole anything or just planned to steal something.
We will provide updates on this topic as it progresses and new information becomes available.
