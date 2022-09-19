1 Dead, 1 Injured In Creamer Road Shooting In Norfolk

In a shooting that took place on a Sunday afternoon in Norfolk, one man, age 22, was killed and another was critically wounded.

A call reporting gunfire was made to dispatch at approximately 4:00 pm from the 1000 block of Creamer Road near Chesapeake Blvd in the city of Ocean View. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.

The police stated another man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Ten On Your Side has confirmed with Aaron Leach Jr.’s father that his son, 22-years-old Aaron Leach Jr., perished in the shooting that occurred on Sunday. The revelation has broken the hearts of Leach Jr.’s whole family.

A wrecked car sits on the highway on a Monday. A automobile, according to eyewitnesses, drove down the road and slammed into a parked vehicle shortly after the gunshot.

An eyewitness describes how he saw the automobile that had hit the back of the other and the smoke billowing out: “I heard a tremendous explosion and I come dashing around the side.” Saying, “That’s something I’ll never forget”

On Sunday, law enforcement personnel were seen entering and exiting a residence on Creamer Road. The police have set up evidence markers further down the road.

The Norfolk police department searched a forested area and questioned potential witnesses there.

This is a crime scene where police are still actively working. Processing by the police. They are communicating with the public, said Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi.

He added that the police would be able to make an immediate arrest and construct a solid case if they had access to more information. Without the support of others. I can’t perform my job, and the cops can’t do theirs, until we have information.

In the early evening, the Norfolk Forensic Unit arrived. Photos of roadside evidence markers were being taken. A Norfolk Gang Unit officer showed up later that night as the unit was photographing a truck on the roadway.

A female resident of the Creamer Road home also emerged to accompany the authorities.

10 On Your Side talked to a local resident. He claims that on Sunday there was noise and five or six gunshots in the normally peaceful area.

Fatehi has expressed a desire for an end to the fighting.

People using firearms in situations where they are unnecessary. Frustrated as I am, you may be certain that my office will do all in its power to bring those responsible to justice once we receive the appropriate cases to try.