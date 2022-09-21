1 Dead, 1 Injured In Oakland City Hall Shooting

An Oakland municipal official confirmed to KRON4 that two persons were shot outside Oakland City Hall on Tuesday afternoon; one of them has since died, according to a tweet from Oakland PD. The second casualty has been taken to the hospital and is currently having surgery.

There was a meeting of the municipal council going on at the time.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of 14/Broadway. PIO is enroute. Please avoid the area before PIOs arrive. pic.twitter.com/aSmCVlYgBN — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 20, 2022

At 2:15 p.m., someone or something fired bullets outside the building. The mayor’s office has verified that two persons were shot in Frank Ogawa Plaza. OPD tweeted their knowledge of the shooting.

The assailants ran away from the crime. According to OPD, no arrests have been made.

The deceased victim was identified as a resident of Oakland, and the other victim was identified as a Berkeley resident by OPD. Both of them are adult males.The city hall has been secured and taped off. Meeting resumed after being interrupted by gunfire.

The murder was Oakland’s fourth in less than 24 hours. Within a day after the Oakland PD stating that no lives had been lost to violence in the city last week, the shootings took place.