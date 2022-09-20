1 Dead, 2 Injured In Parking Garage Gunfire; Police Search For Car

One person was killed in a shooting that occurred overnight in an Atlanta parking garage, according to authorities.

Police in Atlanta were alerted to a parking garage at the Berkeley Heights complex on Northside Drive at around midnight.

On arrival, police discovered three victims of gunfire near the deck’s fourth level.

According to the investigation, the man who was shot and killed was involved in a dispute with his father and son in the parking garage. Who fired first or what sparked the confrontation is unknown.

Somewhere between the ages of 18 and 22, the father and son are claimed to be in their 40s. The deceased person was said to be 20 years old. There has been no public disclosure of their identities.

Shortly after the incident, witnesses told police that they observed a silver sedan drive away from the parking garage. The police have not given up looking for the car or its driver.

Several firearms and shotshells were reportedly found by detectives in the parking garage.

It is still unclear what precipitated the violence, but investigators are working to find out.