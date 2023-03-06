1 Death And 2 Serious Injuries Resulted From A Stampede Caused By Concerns Of Gunfire In Rochester

According to the Rochester Police Department, nine individuals were crushed on Sunday at a performance in Rochester, New York, leaving one lady, 33, dead, two others critically injured and six more hurt.
Officers responded around 11:05 p.m., according to Lt. Nicholas Adams, following initial reports of gunshots fired inside Rochester’s Main Street Armory during a performance.
Many injured people were discovered by the responding officers, however an examination later revealed that none of the wounds were compatible with gunshot wounds.
According to Adams’ statement, there is currently no proof that a shooting took place within the event. “The injuries appear to be the consequence of a massive crowd pressing towards the exits after reports of people hearing what they thought were gunshots,” said one witness.
Following the incident, three persons were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where a 33-year-old woman later passed away from her wounds, according to authorities. Two victims continue to be in critical, maybe fatal condition. Six more individuals with non-life-threatening injuries were driven to nearby hospitals in private vehicles.
Rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes from Memphis gave a Sunday night performance at Rochester’s Main Street Armory, which can accommodate 5,000 people.
GloRilla tweeted, “I’m just now hearing about what occurred wtf,” at 12:11 a.m.
I’m hoping everyone is fine.
Following a fatal crowd crush incident in 2021 at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, this one occurred. Following that tragedy, ten concertgoers died, and the incident on November 5, 2021, which resulted in hundreds of injuries, gave rise to numerous claims against Scott.
