1 Detained, 1 Hurt In Stabbing Near Campus Of UW

After a stabbing incident that took place early on Sunday morning just west of downtown Madison, close to the campus of the University of Wisconsin, one suspect has been taken into custody.
At approximately 2:00 in the morning, the Madison Police Department reported that a confrontation that began at 300 North Frances Street escalated into a stabbing.
The University of Washington Police Department advised students and business owners in the neighborhood of 333 East Campus Mall to take shelter immediately and leave the area if possible.
Then, shortly before 3:15 in the morning, an alert informed that the suspect had been taken into custody by the police and that all regular activities may now resume.
The knife reportedly caused injuries to one of the three people who were involved in the incident that was not life-threatening. These injuries were reported to the Madison Police Department.
The knife was located and the threat to the neighborhood has been eliminated, according to the police department.
