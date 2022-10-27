1 Died, 3 Injured In Missouri Bridge Collapse

Near Kansas City, Missouri, a bridge under construction has fallen, killing at least one person and injuring up to three more.

Workers were reportedly pouring concrete onto the bridge deck right before it gave way on Wednesday just before 2 p.m. local time.

We’re on the scene of a bridge collapse at NE 148th St. and Shady Grove Road. There is one confirmed fatality and several with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/RdfYmi4dLz — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) October 26, 2022

Clay County Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter informed ABC News that the bridge collapsed on top of the employees and that rescue operations were underway.

The sheriff’s office reported that three to four workmen were among those that became stuck. The sheriff’s office reported that two or three of them escaped the fall on their own and were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Several contracting firms, but no county workers, were reportedly present at the time of the fall.

The two-lane bridge was built at the intersection of Northeast 148th Street and Shady Grove Road in Washington Township, just outside Kearney, 27 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Since 2016, the bridge has been inaccessible. With a reopening planned for early 2023, construction began in May of that year.

According to a statement released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, “the Clay County Highway Department reports there were no safety concerns on the project previous to today.” The bridge was inspected by an engineering contractor before the deck was poured today.

The sheriff’s office has stated that they will cooperate with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in their inquiry.