1 Died After Gunfire In An Area In North Birmingham

One individual was killed as a result of the gunfire that broke out in an area in northern Birmingham on Saturday night.
Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the North Precinct stated that officers were sent to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North at approximately 9:30 p.m. in response to a complaint of a person being shot there.
After arriving on the site, the officers discovered Robert Dewayne White, 43, lying unresponsive in the highway. Once they arrived, members of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service determined that White was already deceased.
Fitzgerald stated that police believe White was with pals when the unidentified suspect began shooting bullets at the gathering of people who were hanging out together. It was a blow to White.
It was initially unclear if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle when the shots were fired. There were very few shell casings found at the scene of the incident.
It did not appear at first glance, based on the information that has been gathered thus far, that the victim was specifically targeted, but the inquiry is still in its first phases.
At the scene of the incident, which was located in the Collegeville area, there were dozens of people assembled.
White is the ninth person to be murdered in Birmingham so far in 2018. One of those was found to be justified, and as a result, it was not considered a criminal act.
There have been a total of ten killings in Jefferson County, with eight of them occurring in the city of Birmingham.
The previous year at this time, there had been a total of 10 killings in Birmingham, and 13 in Jefferson County as a whole.
