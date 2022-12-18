1 Pronounced Dead In Ferrari Split In A Deadly Crash: One person was killed and a Ferrari was cut in two in a three-car collision on Friday afternoon in southern California.
Fox 11 Los Angeles captured the event from above, revealing the red sportscar in bits.
The call came in at 3:42 p.m. PT, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, which spoke with Fox News on Saturday.
When they arrived, they treated three adults, one of whom required airlifting.
The Ferrari’s driver was declared dead at the scene, according to KTLA.
The California Highway Patrol’s public information officer, Anselmo Templado, confirmed to Fox News Digital that Robert Nicoletti, the Ferrari’s driver, died as a result of his injuries after being catapulted from the car by the force of the collision.
According to Fox 11, the accident, which happened on Santiago Canyon Road east of Limestone Canyon Regional Park in the Silverado region, looked to be caused by speed.
Templado agreed, stating that Nicoletti's car's speed prevented him from negotiating the road's curve. Alcohol is not thought to have had a role in this collision.
According to the CHP, the collision also involved a Toyota, a Ferrari, and a Mazda SUV.
According to Templado, the two other cars’ drivers only suffered very minor wounds.
They reported that between 4:12 and 8:02 PT, a section of Santiago Canyon Road was closed.
