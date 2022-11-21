1 Student Killed, 26 Injured In A Shuttle Bus Crash

A shuttle bus carrying students from Brandeis University collided with a tree late on Saturday night in Waltham, Massachusetts, just west of Boston, according to the local authorities. One of the students on board was pronounced dead at the scene, while 26 others sustained injuries.
The severity of the injuries sustained by the pupils was described as “different degrees” by the authorities, who did not immediately disclose the situations of those who had been harmed. In addition, the driver of the bus was hurt.
According to a statement released by the Middlesex district attorney, Marian T. Ryan, the bus was transporting students who had just finished playing in a hockey game at the adjacent Northeastern University. The distance between Northeastern and Brandeis is around 20 kilometers.
The cause of the collision, which took place at approximately 10:45 p.m., is being investigated by her office as well as the Waltham Police Department at this time. No charges have been filed.
One Brandeis University student was killed Saturday and 26 other students were injured after the shuttle bus they were in crashed into a tree in Waltham, Massachusetts, just west of Boston, authorities said. The cause of the crash is under investigation. https://t.co/oaUHubN5cz
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 20, 2022
Vanessa Mark, 25, an undergraduate student, has been recognized by the Waltham police as the student who passed away, a university official named Julie Jette stated on Sunday.
Read More: Gunman Kills 5 People In A Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub Before Being Caught By Patrons
Classes that were set to take place at Brandeis on Monday and Tuesday have been called off due to the tragedy that has befallen our community, according to a statement released by the university.
Because of this, some students will be able to go home to be with their families and friends earlier than the typical holiday schedule would have permitted. Additional opportunities to congregate and offer and receive assistance will be made available to those students who choose to remain on campus.
The university claims that Joseph’s Transportation, which has its headquarters in Medford, Massachusetts, was the owner of the bus. According to the documents kept by the federal government, the corporation has a fleet of thirty cars.
On Sunday, the company did not immediately respond to messages left for them by phone and email.
Read More: