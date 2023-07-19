1-Year-Old Fatally Shot by 3-Year-Old Sibling in Southern California

Fallbrook, CA – In a devastating accident, a 3-year-old child in Southern California unintentionally shot and killed their 1-year-old sibling after gaining access to an unsecured handgun. The incident occurred on Monday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. in Fallbrook, a city located 56 miles (90 kilometers) north of San Diego.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the incident in a press release, stating that firefighters transported the injured child to Palomar Hospital. Despite efforts to save her, the 1-year-old was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.
At this time, the identities of the children and their families have not been released. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has initiated a thorough investigation, with homicide detectives actively gathering more information about the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. Additionally, the district attorney’s office has been notified.
According to California law, firearms stored within homes are required to be securely stored in locked containers or rendered inoperable through the use of security devices. The investigation will likely delve into whether proper safety measures were in place.
This heartbreaking incident adds to a troubling statistic, as there have been over 200 unintentional shootings involving children in the United States this year alone. Six similar cases have been reported in California, according to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.
As investigations continue, authorities are urging gun owners to prioritize firearm safety and ensure that all weapons are securely stored to prevent tragic accidents like this from occurring.
Further updates will be provided as additional details emerge.
