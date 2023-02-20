10 Injured And 1 Dead After The Memphis Shooting

One person was killed and five others were left in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis early on Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at two separate crime locations, but the officials said they believed the two incidents were connected.
According to the police, when authorities arrived at the local establishment known as Live Lounge at approximately 12:43 in the morning, they discovered two people who had been shot and were in severe condition. According to the police, five further victims had fled the scene in private vehicles and had arrived at hospitals in less-than-life-threatening conditions.
Authorities discovered that there were further injured people a short distance away on nearby streets. According to the police, they located a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the spot as well as three additional victims who were in serious condition at a second location that has not been disclosed.
On Sunday afternoon, officials reported that five persons remained in critical condition following the incident. After those five, there were no more patients left in the hospital.
Suspects’ Identity Has Been Kept Secret
According to the investigators, they have located three people of interest who they suspect may have been involved in the shootings. Their identities were kept hidden from the public. It was not immediately obvious how their possible relationship to the victims and the events that led to the gunfire were connected.
On Sunday, attempts to get in touch with the people who operate Live Lounge were unsuccessful.
