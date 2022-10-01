10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday.

The Underwood announced late Thursday night that the injured officer had been treated and released. Eric D. Perkins, the suspect, was in serious but stable condition, and the woman, aged 38, who was in the car with him was in good condition at the time of the release.

The chase through downtown Thursday ended with gunfire, the KBI claimed, and it continued after Perkins’s car crashed.

Underwood stated, “Perkins was hit and officers were able to take him into custody.” A female passenger in the Toyota Corolla, aged 38, was also shot but her injuries were not life-threatening. Although a TPD officer was hit by gunfire, his lifesaving ballistic vest shielded him from more serious injury.

According to her, ten law enforcement officials opened fire during the incident (nine from Topeka and one from Shawnee County).

At approximately 9:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in south Topeka. After responding, police discovered one victim and another with gunshot wounds. Bryan Wheeles, the chief of police in Topeka, Kansas, revealed at a press conference that the victim had been hospitalized and was in stable condition.

According to a press statement from the Toronto Police Department, “Investigators from TPD swiftly identified the subject and began working to locate them.” “The suspect and the victim shared a home life together.”

A Topeka police officer saw Perkins’ car at around 10:45 a.m., prompting a high-speed chase. Underwood stated that Excelsior Springs, Missouri is where Perkins grew up.