10 People, Including 2 Children, Injured After NYPD SUV Hits Bronx Crowd

It has been reported that an accident involving an NYPD car in the Bronx resulted in the vehicle veering off the roadway and striking a gathering of people, resulting in 10 injuries, including two children.

Thursday afternoon about 3:00, police in the Longwood neighborhood were called to investigate a theft of a vehicle. When they reached the junction of Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue, the cops saw a car stop ahead of them to make a left turn.

According to NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, the SUV police car drove over to the other side of the road to avoid colliding with the automobile, but the driver of the other car began to turn left and was struck by the police cruiser as it passed. After the collision, the police SUV careened toward the sidewalk and a gathering of individuals who were standing in its path.

According to the police report, ten persons were injured: two cops, two occupants of the other automobile, and six pedestrians. A 5-year-old kid walking on the sidewalk was struck, and a 2-year-old child was a passenger in the car that was struck, both of whom were hurt.

The victims were all sent to emergency rooms at local facilities. According to fire authorities, four individuals were severely wounded and another person was seriously hurt. The children’s statuses were not immediately known, although two NYPD policemen were said to have suffered minor injuries. According to Maddrey’s news conference, everyone who was hurt is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Maddrey, the lights and sirens of the police car were activated just before the collision. Since the police hadn’t arrived at the alleged stolen vehicle’s location, there was no police pursuit.