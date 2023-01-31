100,000 Chickens Are Killed In A Fire At A Connecticut Egg Farm

A weekend fire at a Connecticut farm, one of the top five egg producers in the nation, claimed the lives of about 100,000 birds.
An estimated 100,000 hens were reportedly killed in a fire at the Hillandale Farms property in Bozrah, Connecticut, on Saturday, according to The Associated Press, which received confirmation from state Department of Agriculture officials on Monday. According to the article, numerous firefighters battled the blaze, which was limited to just one of the farm’s structures.
Firefighters from 21 different departments responded to the blaze, and they remained on the scene for eight hours, according to local CBS affiliate WFSB. The state’s agriculture department does not anticipate that the fire will have an impact on egg prices, which have been growing over the past year, according to the report as well.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but no staff were hurt, according to a statement on the Hillandale Farms website. One chicken house was destroyed in the incident, according to the website.
“Our team is still actively collaborating with the regional fire departments and state authorities to fully examine the fire that happened on January 28. We can certify that only one chicken coop was destroyed, and no other structures were harmed. The executive leadership team of the farm expressed its gratitude that no staff were wounded in the incident in a statement.
We are collaborating with local and state authorities to identify the cause, despite the fact that it is still under investigation. The statement reads, “We appreciate the amazing response from neighbourhood fire agencies for their prompt action and for the ongoing support from across our industry.
According to its website, Hillandale Farms, which has properties all over the United States, is one of the top five egg producers in the nation and raises more than 20 million chickens for eggs. Hoyer will lead the new House Democratic leadership group.
Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) requested last week that the Federal Trade Commission look into the increase in egg costs and see whether the egg business is exploiting the unprecedented avian flu outbreak as a pretext for price gouging.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average egg price increased by more than twofold in the previous year, from $1.79 in December 2021 to $4.25 in December 2022.
A widespread avian flu outbreak, supply chain issues, and the increased price of chicken feed are all blamed for this price increase. 10% of laying hens were impacted by the avian flu alone, which increased prices.
