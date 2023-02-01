100,000 Chickens Died In A Fire At One Of The Biggest Egg Producers In The Country

Authorities in Connecticut are still looking into what caused a big fire at a chicken farm over the weekend that resulted in the deaths of around 100,000 birds that were used for egg production.
Around one o’clock on Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out in a huge chicken coop at Hillandale Farms near Bozrah. This prompted hundreds of firefighting agencies from the surrounding area to respond to the blaze.
Before it was put out on Saturday night, the fire was responsible for the deaths of nearly one hundred thousand hens used for egg production, according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.
There are rumours that Hillandale Farms, which has its headquarters in Pennsylvania, is one of the top five egg producers in the United States.
On the other hand, it is considered that there will be only a minor influence, if any at all, on egg prices as a result of this. The United States of America is home to more than 372 million chickens used for the production of eggs, as reported by the USDA in September of 2022.
According to Alyssa McDonnell, a research assistant at the Zwick Center at the University of Connecticut, “compared to the amount of chickens nationally and the number of egg-laying hens nationally, it’s not a lot.” “It’s a lot smaller than the number that was affected by the avian flu outbreak this past year,” the author writes. “It’s a lot lower than the number that was afflicted.”
Crystal Kyllo, a member of this community, was quoted as saying, “When I heard about the hens, I was incredibly outraged.” “That’s a whole lot of hens,” the speaker said.
Hillandale Farms has also stated that it will be cooperating with the inquiry into the fire and has expressed gratitude to the services who responded to the incident for putting out the fire.
The farm’s website has a message that says, “Our team continues to cooperate closely with the local fire departments and state officials to thoroughly investigate the fire that occurred on Saturday, January 28,” and it quotes from the message.
“We are able to establish that one of the chicken coops was destroyed, but that none of the other buildings were affected.” We are really thankful that the incident did not result in any injuries to the staff.
