Charlbi Dean, a model and actress whose leading part in the film satire “Triangle of Sadness” received the top award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and will be released this fall, passed away on Monday in Manhattan. Her age was given as 32.

A spokesman from her publicity agency confirmed her death, which occurred in a hospital. Reasoning was not provided.

Ms. Dean and Harris Dickinson star as models on a luxury trip that goes horribly wrong in “Triangle of Sadness,” a satire of the ultra-wealthy in English by Swedish filmmaker Ruben stlund. It won the top prize at Cannes, the Palme d’Or, and will be shown at the Toronto and New York film festivals in September. The film is scheduled for an October 7th release by the independent company Neon.

The film “sharply split critics,” according to New York Times reviewer Manohla Dargis, who called it a “blunt, vicious sendup of class politics.”

Ms. Dean said she was fine with the film eliciting such strong opinions in a promotional interview.

She hoped that after seeing the film, “people will want to talk about it and discuss it.” Films that provoke thought, annoy me just a little, make me laugh and cry are my favorites.

Mr. stlund released a message on Instagram in which he described Ms. Dean’s death as “a shock and a sorrow.”

He praised Charlbi, saying that her “care and sensitivity” had helped the entire film crew.

Charlbi Dean Kriek was born to parents Johan Kriek and Joanne Muller on February 5, 1990, in Cape Town, South Africa. She was featured on the covers of GQ and Elle South Africa in 2008 and 2010 respectively.

In 2010, she made her film debut alongside Troye Sivan and John Cleese in the film “Spud,” in which she played a well-liked boarding school student. She played Syonide, a villainous markswoman, in “Black Lightning,” a CW Network superhero drama, from 2018 to 2021.

Alex Muller, her brother, and her parents all predeceased her, but her fiance, South African actor and model Luke Volker, is still alive and well.