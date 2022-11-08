11 Shots fired on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line

On SEPTA’s Broad Street Line in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, a lone shooter shot and killed one man, wounding another, and wounded a youngster in the arm.

A 21-year-old guy, according to the police, boarded the train at the intersection of Broad Street and Olney Avenue at 2:42 p.m. At the Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue station a few minutes later, an unnamed suspect boarded the train.

The two males are seen fighting on the train in a security camera recording. The man then produced a firearm and began firing at the police.

Eleven bullets hit the 21-year-old male. A teenager of 16 was also shot once in his left arm while on the train.

The 21-year-old guy was picked up by police near the intersection of Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was declared dead at 3:03 p.m.

The 16-year-old was admitted to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where his status was listed as stable. The teenager was probably only a bystander, according to the police.

According to the police, there were 12 people aboard the train when the incident occurred. The investigation has determined that robbery was the driving factor.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith stated, “He was wearing a medical mask at the time of the shooting.” “It seems that, at one point in the fight, he goes through the victim’s pockets. To clarify, this is after he shoots him.”

14 shot casings, most likely from the suspect’s pistol, were discovered by investigators aboard the train. Nonetheless, police have said that it is conceivable the victim fired bullets from his own pistol, which was located at the site.