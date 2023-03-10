12 Bodies Are Discovered While Communities In The San Bernardino County Mountains Clear Snow

Following unprecedented storms that covered the San Bernardino Mountains in several feet of snow, covered homes, and rendered transport impossible, authorities report that 12 individuals have so far been found dead.
According to Mara Rodriguez, a spokeswoman with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, “so far, we can only confirm (one), a traffic collision, as weather-related. Although preliminary evidence regarding the other deaths does not suggest a connection to the weather, those inquiries are still underway.
There will be a lot more, according to volunteer Megan Vazquez. “This place has been incredibly frigid. As it has been below freezing, anyone who didn’t have gas or power to heat their home risked freezing to death. It’s shocking, I mean.
Storms cut off access to mountainous locations, leaving stranded inhabitants without power and depleting supplies of food, medication, and fuel.
On March 1, local governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency.
Storm Is Expected This Week Too
Authorities continue to be concerned about a potentially fatal combination of rain and snow conditions as another storm is expected this week.
Rain and snow in the forecast are a concern, according to Justin Correll with the Colton Fire Department. There is a lot of snow on the ground, which can lead to ice damming and raise the weight burdens on roofs.
People are suffering greatly to the east due to snow- they just discovered 12 bodies. They are accepting all the needed supplies at
San Bernardino County Purchasing
Attn: Lawrence Tan
777 E. Rialto Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92415
-canned/dry goods, diapers, hygiene items
— Dan Cronin (@croninwhocares) March 10, 2023
While more roofs are collapsing and natural gas fires are igniting, firefighters are working to clear massive amounts of snow.
For some who are still stranded in their houses due to 10-foot snow drifts, a mix of panic and annoyance still exists.
The first day is today. We were able to leave our home, said Crestline homeowner Sharon Moore. “We rescued ourselves.”
The National Guard is one of 500 emergency responders there, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Residents of the neighbourhood, however, claim that it is still insufficient.
As a victim’s deck collapsed, it blocked their departure from their house and landed on their automobiles, according to Rochelle Dafris, a volunteer with Crestline. “My house is cracking,” she claimed, among other things.
Volunteers from Crestline, Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead, and other nearby communities have been contributing to the effort to assist the impacted residents as best they can.
Volunteers in Crestline are delivering necessities including food, water, infant formula, diapers, and more in the parking lot of Goodwin’s Market.
Last week, the grocery store’s roof gave way beneath the weight of the snow, destroying the community’s reliance on the market.
Emergency personnel are searching the area for anyone who could be cold, hungry, or injured.
It may take a few more days for personnel to get to every home in the neighbourhood because as of Wednesday night, 40% of the roads were still unplowed.
Dafris stated, “This is well beyond us. We are mountain strong, and we’ve always stuck together through thick and thin. “We require FEMA. Help is needed.
