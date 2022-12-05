12 Hospitalized After A Carbon Monoxide Leak Inside A Church

On Sunday, there were twelve people taken to the hospital as a result of a carbon monoxide leak that occurred at a church in Englewood.
At around noon, the Chicago Fire Department was dispatched to the New Philadelphia Baptist Church, which is situated at 5452 South State Street, in response to a level one hazmat incident.
When attendees of the afternoon session sensed a peculiar odor, they had come together in the sanctuary.
According to officials with the fire department, twelve persons were evacuated to surrounding hospitals, all of whom are in stable condition.
Simply put, the pastor is grateful that firefighters arrived at the scene in time.
According to Rev. Dennis Dow, who was there during the event, “a lot of people’s eyes were watering and some were getting dizzy, so we had to contact the fire department.” “We were unable to determine what it was.”
After the increased carbon monoxide readings were noticed, according to a representative of Peoples Gas, their team participated in the investigation.
According to the spokesperson for the company, “Our equipment was not the cause of the incident.” The Chicago Fire Department is in charge of the investigation at this point, and they should be contacted for any more information or updates regarding the inquiry.
