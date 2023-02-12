12-year-old Boy Shot And Killed By Owner Of Stolen Car In Denver

In Denver, the owner of a stolen car fatally shot a 12-year-old kid after discovering him and others inside the car, which he had located using an app, according to the police.
The man discovered the car on Sunday, approached the stopped car, and engaged the occupants of the car in “an exchange of gunfire,” according to a statement from the Denver Police Department.
The 12-year-old then drove the vehicle a few blocks before being discovered by police with a gunshot wound. If the boy had been operating the vehicle prior to the shooting was unclear. He was brought to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was later declared dead, according to the police.
The boy was identified as Elias Armstrong by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. The medical examiner determined that he died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, no one could be found who his family was.
The owner of the stolen car was “contacted” by the police at the scene, according to the police, and he was not detained. The owner of the car was not located by the police. The circumstances of the car’s theft, the events leading up to the shooting, and the app the owner used to monitor the location of the vehicle are all unknown.
The D.A.’s Office will ultimately decide whether to file charges, the police said in an email statement on Saturday. “At this stage of the ongoing investigation, the vehicle’s owner has not been arrested,” the statement continued.
According to the police, there were other passengers in the vehicle when the owner approached, but they escaped on foot before officers could locate the vehicle. The remaining individuals were still undiscovered by the police as of Saturday afternoon.
According to KUSA, Jamie Torres, a councilwoman for the city of Denver, expressed her “heartbreak” over the boy’s passing.
I understand that auto theft is an increasing problem, not only in Denver but worldwide, and it is upsetting to be the victim in such a way, Ms. Torres said. “However, I strongly advise against any resident adopting a vigilante stance.”
For American children, gun violence is the biggest cause of death.
The majority of studies stress that the growing accessibility of firearms, particularly pistols, has probably contributed to the rise of firearms as the leading cause of death in children, surpassing diseases and auto accidents.
According to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of children dying from gunshot wounds in 2021 was the greatest it had been in more than 20 years. 3,597 children died from gunshot wounds in that year, with 2,279 of the deaths being homicides.
When it comes to kid gun deaths, the United States is a glaring anomaly.
Read Next: