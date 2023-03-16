12-year-old Boy Stabbed a Bus Passenger for No Reason, Arrested

On Monday, San Francisco police arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with a stabbing on a city bus.
The child was arrested on Tuesday for trying to kill someone and taken to a place for young people. He was also caught for a robbery and a stabbing that were unrelated.
The attack was done by a group of four people. Officer Robert Rueca told Fox News Digital that the other three suspects have been taken into custody.
FOX San Francisco said that the stabbing happened around 4:30 p.m. on a Muni bus at Stockton and Sutter streets. The police said that it was “unprovoked.
Attack Could Have Killed The Victim
The 15-year-old victim was hit and stabbed by the suspects. They were all young people.
The attack left the teen with injuries that could have killed her, but she lived.
Police didn’t say much about the victim’s condition, but Fox News Digital was told that he was getting better.
Officer Robert Rueca tweeted on Tuesday that the 12-year-old suspect had been caught.
Unprovoked MUNI stabbing victim 15yo SF student recovering from life threatening injury. @SFPD arrested 12yo male, booked for attempted homicide & unrelated SF robbery/stabbing. Thanks to witnesses & @SFPDCentral officers involved in saving victim's life and apprehending suspect.
He wrote, “Thanks to witnesses and @SFPDCentral officers who helped save the victim’s life and catch the suspect.”
