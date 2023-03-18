12-year-old Girl Slain, Teen Injured at West Side House Party

At a house party on the West Side, one girl was shot and killed, and another was hurt.
Someone in a car shot at a house in the 2100 block of S. Callaghan Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to San Antonio police.
Police said that a 12-year-old girl’s body was found on the front porch of the house.
A girl who was 15 years old was shot in the chest and taken to University Hospital. Police said that her health is stable.
The name of the 12-year-old boy who was killed and why he was killed were not made public. Police said that they didn’t know anything about the car that was involved in the shooting.
Police said that there was a party going on at the house at the time, and both adults and teens were there. No one else was injured.
