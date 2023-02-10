12-year-old Kid Killed In Gunfight With Owner While Driving Stolen Car

As the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding in a stolen car continues in Denver, there are still a lot of questions regarding what led up to the shooting.
The Central Park neighbourhood in Denver was the location of the vehicle that was reported stolen to the Denver Police Department on Sunday. The owner of the vehicle stated that he was monitoring its whereabouts with an application and eventually watched it come to a stop at a crossroads in the Sun Valley area, which was around 15 minutes distant.
The owner reportedly went to the location of the stolen vehicle and approached it before becoming “involved in an exchange of gunfire,” as stated by the police.
After the exchange, the police say that 12-year-old Elias Armstrong drove the car a few blocks away, where he was found with a gunshot wound to his body. The authorities believe that other people who were in the stolen car escaped on foot.
Armstrong was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries and passed away there.
The owner of the vehicle is said to have discussed what happened with police officials, according to the authorities. As of Wednesday, he had not been arrested, and the investigation into the incident was still ongoing.
The police have not yet determined who fired the first shot or what led up to the exchange of gunfire between the two parties. All of this is currently being investigated, and the “current determination regarding arrest” will take all of it into account. It is also unknown whether the owner of the vehicle contacted the police before taking action.
In the end, the decision regarding whether or not charges should be filed will be made by the office of the district attorney.
A number of people who live in the Sun Valley neighbourhood have the opinion that it is tragic that this event resulted in the death of a boy who was only 12 years old.
Jamie Torres, a member of the Denver City Council, issued a statement in which she expressed the same sentiment.
She expressed her sadness by saying, “I’m devastated that this resulted in the death of a 12-year-old.” “I am aware that vehicle theft is becoming a more widespread problem, not only in Denver but everywhere else as well, and it is infuriating to be a victim of anything like that. However, I strongly advise against any local resident adopting a watchful stance.
Due to the possibility that car thieves may be armed, a representative for the police department issued a statement advising vehicle owners against attempting to reclaim their own stolen vehicles. Instead, victims are urged to submit any and all facts to law enforcement, including the position of the car if it is capable of being tracked.
