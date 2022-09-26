12-year-old Texas Girl Shoots Father, Self After Plotting To Murder Families: Sheriff

Authorities say a 12-year-old Texas girl shot her father as part of a plan she and a buddy had to kill both of their families before running away.

Parker County law enforcement reported that the teenager and her friend plotted the murder for weeks. After reportedly planning to murder their loved ones and pets, the two ran away to Georgia.

The buddy had planned to kill herself, but the sheriff’s office said she never actually did it.

At before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a home in Weatherford, Texas, in response to a gunshot.

The girl’s revolver was lying next to her as she lay in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. Her dad had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was discovered inside the house.

A helicopter took the girl and her father to the hospital. The state of their health at the present time is unknown.

Authorities believe the youngster shot her father and then herself before fleeing the scene.

She intended to travel to Lufkin, Texas, to pick up her friend and then continue on to Georgia.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, the friend has been charged with criminal conspiracy in connection with the murder plot.

As of now, we have no idea what the females’ true intentions were. The incident is also being looked into by police in Lufkin.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a statement, “Information published on this case will be limited due to the injuries, the age of the kids, and the sensitive subject matter.”

For the sake of the youngsters, the sheriff’s office has stated that it will not release the name of the adult victim or identify any minor suspects.