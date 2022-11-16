12.22 Release Date, Patch Notes, Skins And Much More

The last patch for League of Legends Season 12 is now available, excluding the next preseason patch. It’s time to say farewell after a long year that saw the introduction of five completely new champions, a lot of balancing and tuning, and new skins. Of course, that takes the shape of the LoL 12.22 release.

League of Legends is preparing for Season 13, therefore this upcoming patch, like its predecessor, LoL 12.21, is probably not going to bring about many significant changes. There will be a ton of skins for players to choose from, though no official information about balancing and tuning has yet been made public.

Here is everything we currently know about League of Legends 12.22, including its release date, patch notes, skins, and more.

12.22 Patch Notes

Champions

A total of four champions will be buffed, nerfed, or changed in patch 12.22.

Buffs

Cho’Gath

Damage to Non-Champions: 1000 (+50% AP)(+10% Bonus HP) ⇒ 1200(+50% AP)(+10% Bonus HP)

Nunu & Willump

True Damage to Non-Champions: 340/500/660/820/980 ⇒ 400/600/800/100/1200

Adjustments

Lilia

Changed from ranged to melee.

Base Stats

Attacks: Ranged – Melee

Base Health: 625 – 605

Health Growth: 104 – 105

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough

Healing vs Champions: 10.5-124.5 (based on level)(+18% AP) (Note: linear scaling) ⇒ 6-120 (based on level)(+18% AP) (Note: now uses stat growth multiplier)

Rakan

Changed from ranged to melee.

Changing Rakan to a melee champion so that his attacks are more in line with player expectations.

Base Stats

Attacks: Ranged – Melee

12.22 Skins

New skins are continually added to the game for gamers to enjoy with a new patch. There are a ton of new skins coming for LoL 12.22, including the Victorious skin, which is the reward for everyone’s accomplishments this season.

Nine skins, including the yearly Ranked play reward, the Victorious Sejuani skin, and eight more from the Space Groove line, will be added to League of Legends as part of the new update.

Space Groove Skins 2022

In LoL 12.22, the Space Groove line, which features a disco motif gone intergalactic, will welcome 8 new skins. Ornn, Taric, Teemo, Lissandra, Nami (with a Prestige Edition), Space Groove Gragas, and Twisted Fate are among them.

Although we don’t currently have pricing information, we anticipate that most of these skins will cost 1350 RP, with one of them going up to 1820 RP. Based on Riot’s prior past, Nami’s Prestige skin will then probably cost 2000 Prestige Points.

Victorious Sejuani Skin 2022

A brand-new Victorious Sejuani skin is given to players who complete Season 12’s Ranked ladder in Gold or higher.

Players who achieved Gold or higher in Season 12 will be able to download Victorious Sejuani for free.

According to the League of Legends patch schedule, LoL 12.22 will debut on November 16, 2022, a Wednesday.

Players will be able to take advantage of numerous new skins, the new event, as well as a ton of buffs, nerfs, and general changes once the patch goes live.

