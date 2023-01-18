13-year-old Colorado Girl Detained During Nebraska High-speed Chase

A teenage Colorado girl is suspected of exceeding the speed limit during a chase with Nebraska state troopers.
In a news release, the Nebraska State Patrol provided information to the public about the Monday night chase. At around 9:35 at night, the suspect vehicle was seen travelling down I-80 at only 35 miles per hour; when troopers attempted to stop the driver, a pursuit ensued.
“As it fled eastbound on I-80, the car reached speeds of above 100 mph. At mile marker 288, a different trooper was successful in slowing the car down by using stop sticks, according to the news statement. The suspect car then left I-80 at the Shelton interchange and started moving more slowly northward.
A short while later, the trooper was successful in bringing the vehicle to a stop using a tactical vehicle intervention. Without more incident, the driver and passenger were taken into prison. A gun, some marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found in the car by the authorities.
The driver, a 13-year-old girl, and the passenger, an 11-year-old boy, were both recognised.
