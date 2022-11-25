13-year-old Girl Accused Of Killing Teen By Gunshot

An investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. The bullet that struck Takiyah Nelson in the head came from a gun that went off when she and her companions were inside a house.
She was in critical condition when she was transported to LeBonheur, where she was later pronounced dead.
These feelings arise many days after it was discovered that Takiyah Nelson had been shot to death inside the house. On the phone, we had a conversation with her cousin Helenor Wade.
Everyone is going to have a hard time functioning. “Being in the same room with each other makes it very difficult for anyone not to cry,” Wade added. We won’t be able to afford to buy Christmas presents this year. It is not fair that we won’t be able to celebrate Christmas with her or do anything with her because she is no longer with us. We won’t be able to get her anything for Christmas.
According to the investigators, the gun was being passed among the group of friends when it went off.
“The Takiyah that I am familiar with would never play with a firearm. The Takiyah that I know is terrified of that kind of thing, and she would prefer not to be in its presence. At this point, I have no idea what you’re talking about. “Like, there are so many questions that remain unsolved,” Wade remarked.
A juvenile of 13 years old has been charged with reckless homicide by the police.
Officers initially held one person, however as of Thursday, that person was released without any charges being filed against them. The origin of the firearm is something the authorities are attempting to establish at this time. The family of Takiyah will not stop demanding answers to this and the many other issues that have been raised while they investigate.
“Parents who permit their children to have easy access should also be held liable for this,” the statement read. “At the end of the day, children are still children; they are inquisitive, and I believe that parents should be held accountable,” Wade stated.
The funeral costs for Takiyah are currently being covered by the family through fundraising efforts. Please visit this link if you are willing to assist.
We did make an effort to get more information from the police, but all they would tell us is that at this time there is only one individual who is being charged in connection with this case. When we have more information that can be shared with you, we will let you know.
