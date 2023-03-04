13-year-old Pulled Out Bb Gun Before Being Shot In Front Of Father

The circumstances surrounding the gunshot that killed a 13-year-old child in Gwinnett County are now being revealed in greater detail.
Friday, Matt Johnson of Channel 2 was informed that one person had been detained in relation to the killing of Jaeden Travis.
The charges against Manuel Ramirez include tampering with evidence and underage gun ownership.
There aren’t any murder charges pending in the passing of Jaeden Travis.
Johnson also discovered that prior to being shot, Jaeden Travis allegedly reached for a BB gun.
Jaeden Travis Was Having Problems With Another Boy
The youngster’s father, Harold Travis, revealed to Channel 2 Action News that his son had been fighting with another boy in the area for months.
Harold Travis alleged that his son had been murdered by being set up. “They came over here and once jumped him. I had to join the struggle because it was senseless and that was my baby.
The tweet below shows the pic of Jaedem Travis with his father:
This is 13-year-old Jaeden Travis and his father, Harold. Jaeden was shot and killed last night outside his home in Norcross. His dad tells me he told his son not to leave the house to confront some teens. Moments later, he heard gunshots. Jaeden later died. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/lhKQwshFDa
— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) February 15, 2023
Harold Travis reported that the same party visited his residence on February 15. He claims that when they arrived, his son went outside carrying a BB pistol while the others were carrying a real gun.
Jaeden Travis was shot in the street and later passed away from his wounds at the hospital.
Harold Travis said, “They completely shattered my life when they stole my son and shot him.
