Around 70 Rounds Were Fired in the West Philly Shooting, Injuring a 13-year-old and Two 16-year-olds

Three young people, one a 13-year-old, were shot on Monday in West Philadelphia. It took place on the 1500 block of N. Frazier Street at roughly 4 p.m. A 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds, according to the police, were hurt after roughly 70 rounds were fired in the area.
After being shot five times, the 16-year-old was sent to Lankenau Medical Center in severe condition. According to investigators, both of the other victims had gunshot wounds. Both teenagers are currently doing fine at Lankenau Hospital.
According to the police, a powerful weapon was used to fire the bullets. According to the investigation, the kids were standing in the street when the shooter suddenly appeared and began firing.
The police say they don’t know what prompted the shooting at this time. The officers are still looking for the shooters. “We didn’t have any witnesses and no one is coming forward with any information about what the subjects look like or description,” said Inspector Kpana Massaquoi of the Philadelphia Police Department.
Around two streets away from the scene of the triple shooting, at the intersection of Allison Street and Lansdowne Avenue, there was another event that required police attention. To go to the sound of gunfire, police had to abandon their duties.
The investigation revealed that the 45-year-old victim had been shot twice in the legs. “That’s the normal amount of violence in the city right now. They simply do not care about each other or the authorities “intoned Massaquoi, the Inspector of Crime Scenes.
To date, authorities have stated that they have found no connection between the two shootings. Yet, the events in West Philly are deeply upsetting. Philadelphia Anti-Violence Network (PAAN) members spent the evening talking to neighbors about how they can help stop gun violence.
On the other hand, it’s rumored that success begins at home.
“Parental involvement is essential. Parents need to be assured that their kids aren’t carrying weapons to school or stowing firearms away in other places (such their closets or beneath the bed) “remarked Abdul-Kareem As-Salafi of PAAN.
