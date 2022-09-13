13-year-old Vehicle Thief Shot by Licensed Gun Owner in Chicago; 29 Others Wounded Over Weekend, Police Say

BrittanyDaily news

On Sunday and Monday, at least 30 individuals were shot in Chicago, including three children younger than 15, and at least four people were died, according to authorities.

According to officials and sources, the Chicago Police Department reported 26 shootings around the Windy City, including four homicides and a probable fifth case awaiting autopsy results from the medical examiner.

13-year-old Vehicle Thief Shot by Licensed Gun Owner in Chicago; 29 Others Wounded Over Weekend, Police Say
13-year-old Vehicle Thief Shot by Licensed Gun Owner in Chicago; 29 Others Wounded Over Weekend, Police Say

The youngest survivor, a guy of only 13 years old, was shot while breaking into a Kia on South Langley Avenue at 2:35 p.m. According to the authorities, the vehicle’s armed owner confronted the suspect on Sunday. The owner, a 26-year-old with a concealed carry license, allegedly produced a handgun and shot the suspect, who was also carrying a firearm.

The teenager’s leg was shot and he was rushed to the hospital. Police questioned the 26-year-old and are still looking into what happened.
Later that day, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the face while inside a home on the 1200 block of West 81st Street, police said.

It was discovered that a male “forced his way into the residence after a man inside the residence opened the back door,” police added. Authorities say the two got into a physical altercation before the gunman opened fire, wounding the teen.
The sufferer was quickly transported to a nearby hospital. Nobody knows who the culprit is, and the police haven’t released any details.

Related Posts

Amazon Driver Saves Family From Burning Home on Long Island

Amazon Driver Saves Family From Burning Home on Long Island

September 13, 2022
Trump Docs Case Judge Allegedly Threatened by Woman

Trump Docs Case Judge Allegedly Threatened by Woman

September 13, 2022
Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified

Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified

September 13, 2022
San Francisco Woman Sues Over Rape Dna Arrest

San Francisco Woman Sues Over Rape DNA Arrest

September 13, 2022
Daughter: Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake Dad Before He Killed Mom, Dog, Sister

Daughter: Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake Dad Before He Killed Mom, Dog, Sister

September 13, 2022
Daughter: Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake Dad Before He Killed Mom, Dog, Sister

Daughter: Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake Dad Before He Killed Mom, Dog, Sister

September 13, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.