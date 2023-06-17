14-year-old Cyclist Hit by Hit-and-run Vehicle Near South Los Angeles

Authorities are still looking for the driver who hit a teen riding a bike near downtown Los Angeles in May and then took off. The teen was seriously hurt and hasn’t fully recovered yet.
Julio Flores, who is 14 years old, says that since he was hit by a hit-and-run driver in a stolen car on May 16, every day is hard for him. He even needs help going up a few steps.
“I spend most of my day in bed,” Flores told KCAL News.
In the accident, Flores broke several bones and got a very bad road rash. He is still getting better.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department say that four people stole the Kia sedan from downtown Los Angeles on the same day. They were trying to get away from the area when the car veered into oncoming traffic and hit Julio.
He was thrown from his bike and fell a long way away on a curb. No one in the car got out to help him.
“Call the police or something at least. They just put me down on the ground.”
Surveillance video in the 3200 block of 32nd Street shows the suspects, who are all thought to be in their late teens or early 20s, getting out of the car on foot and running away from the scene.
The driver of the stolen car, who is one of the suspects, is wearing a black sweatshirt and a black-and-white bag.
One is wearing a grey sweater, another has shoulder-length hair and a white T-shirt, and the fourth is wearing all-black clothes and white tennis shoes.
Julio is still getting better, so he has put off a lot of things, like trying out for the high school soccer team this fall.
“It’s sad because sometimes I want things to go back to normal,” he said. “I don’t like it like this.”
The Flores family has also had to get used to a new way of life. Julio has moved into the kitchen because it’s the only room in the house that’s big enough for his recovery. This means that they have to cook their meals in the backyard.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Julio Flores, 14, continues to struggle with the lingering injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run crash in May, when four suspects inside of a stolen car crashed into him while he was riding his bicycle near South LA. https://t.co/xyHlfeRb44
— KCAL News (@kcalnews) June 17, 2023
“Do the right thing,” Julio told him. “Just go and turn yourself in.”
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the hospital bills they now have because of the accident. You can find the fundraiser by searching for “Donate to help cover Julio’s recovery costs.”
The police are also looking for another person who was seen getting into the stolen car that was left on the street. People think that the suspect is a guy between the ages of 35 and 40 who wears a black-and-white hooded sweatshirt and red sneakers.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Firefighter’s Life Cut Short as He Drowns Saving Daughter’s Life at Sea
- Heartbreaking News: Boulder Mother Faces Charges for Baby’s Murder
Since then, LAPD has seized the car.
Due to the complexity of the case, the City of Los Angeles is giving a reward of $25,000.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.