14-year-old in Critical Condition Following Newark Shooting

Police said that a 14-year-old boy who was shot in Newark on Sunday night was in very bad shape.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Boyd Street at 5:22 p.m., where a man had been shot, said Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé in a statement. Fragé said that when police got at the scene, they found the 14-year-old who had been hurt.
He said the boy was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where early Sunday evening he was in critical condition.
Fragé said that the incident was being looked into and that he didn’t have any more details.
