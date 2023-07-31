14-year-old Kid and Dad Arrested for Using Father’s Gun to Kill New Mexico Young Girl

A dad and his 14-year-old son were detained in northern New Mexico after the boy allegedly shot and murdered a 13-year-old girl.
Officials say the youngsters, who have not been named, were in the 14-year-old boy’s Questa house listening to music on Friday afternoon when shots were fired. A 14-year-old kid is accused of pulling a gun, shooting a 15-year-old female, and then dragging her body outside.
William Brown, the teen’s 39-year-old father, reportedly arrived home shortly after. For the first 30 minutes after police arrived, he and the teen remained inside the residence.
The adolescent was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder. Two counts of assault on a police officer and two counts of tampering with evidence were also filed against him. No reason was given for the teen’s arrest on assault charges, according to officials.
Brown, the suspected gun owner, was arrested and charged with causing death by negligently allowing a handgun to be accessible to a youngster. As for his son, he was taken to the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center while he was lodged into the Taos County Detention Center.
The other two minors who were present at the time of the incident have not been publicly identified by authorities despite repeated requests for details.
In a social media message, Questa Mayor John Anthony Ortega expressed his sadness over the “tragedy.” On Sunday night, a vigil was planned.
According to the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, about 4.6 million adolescents in the United States live in households with at least one loaded, unlocked handgun.
