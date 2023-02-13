14-year-old Shot Dead Following Fight In McDonald’s

According to officials, a 14-year-old South Carolina teen was shot and killed inside a McDonald’s.
On Sunday, February 12, reports of a disturbance at the restaurant on North Lafayette Drive reached Sumter’s police department, which is located about 40 miles west of Columbia.
Victory Drive resident Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25, is accused of fighting with two McDonald’s staff members.
When Wright Jr. allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting before fleeing, a family member who was there to pick up another man attempted to break up the altercation.
Another family member who was present, teenager Jacob Russ, was shot and killed. According to police, nobody else was hurt.
Seven children between the ages of 11 and 17 have been fatally shot in the Palmetto State since January 1st of this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that compiles statistics about shootings from all around the United States.
The database also revealed that 62 people had died from gunshot wounds in South Carolina since January 1.
Sumter Police Department (SPD) issued the following statement on Facebook on Monday: “According to preliminary information, a brawl took place inside the restaurant on North Lafayette Drive between Wright, a company employee, and another employee.
When a family member who was waiting to pick up the other man was attempting to break up the fight, Wright drew a revolver, started firing, and then fled.
Russ’ family has been informed of his passing by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, who has arranged an autopsy.
Robbie Baker, the coroner for Sumter County, told CBS station WLT: “Because killings occur every year, it’s both sad and frightening. It’s an unfortunate part of life.
But it’s horrible, and my heart goes out to the family when a 14-year-old is shot in a fast food restaurant in front of other patrons.
“We need to stop, take a deep breath, and understand that life is valuable and that a person’s life could be taken from them in a split second,” he continued.
Since then, Wright Jr. has been detained in the neighborhood jail after being accused of murder and attempted murder.
A minimum sentence for murder in South Carolina is 30 years in jail, according to the law firm Jack B. Swerling. The state may pursue the death sentence in specific situations.
According to the Thompson and Hiller Defense Firm, the sentence for attempted murder is up to 30 years in prison, cannot be postponed, and the offender cannot be placed on probation by the court.
To find out more about the incident and the circumstances leading up to it, the police have opened an inquiry.