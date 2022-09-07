14 Youths Thrown Off Boat in Florida Keys; 1 Dies

One teenager was killed and three others were seriously injured in a boat accident in the Florida Keys that also threw all 14 passengers into the ocean.

On Sunday evening around 6:30, the boat crashed into a channel marker, killing the kid on board and leaving three others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, as reported by the Miami Herald.

After the 29-foot Robalo hit the marker and capsized, sending the riders flying into the surf, other boaters and emergency workers came to their aid.

According to the Herald, on Monday, 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez passed away as a result of her wounds.

According to the source, the hospitalizations of Katerina Sofia Puig, 16, Coco Aguilar, 17, and Isabella Rodriguez, also 17.

Puig was named the best high school female soccer player in her division by her local newspaper.

George Ignacio, the 52-year-old driver, and five others all received less serious injuries.

Including Fernandez, the majority of the boat’s crew went to one of two Catholic high schools in the Miami area.

The memorial inscription said, “May you and your beautiful smile rest in eternal peace” and was written by students and faculty of Fernandez’s alma mater, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

There was a tribute for the well-liked high school student on Monday night, and hundreds of her classmates and faculty members showed there.

Even while it was initially suspected that alcohol was a factor, further investigation has shown that this was not the case.