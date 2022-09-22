15 Detained After Blocking Boston Rush-hour Traffic

During Wednesday morning’s rush hour in Boston, police detained 15 climate change protesters who had been trying to stop traffic.

To show their disapproval of fossil fuels, the environmental group Extinction Rebellion announced their intention to shut down four main thoroughfares.

Locations were chosen to “clog the Central Artery of Boston” to stop workers from entering the financial area and Seaport, the group stated in a statement released on Wednesday.

Protesters are clearing Summer Street now. The spokesperson for the group told me they had to clear the road by 8 am or they would all be arrested @wbz pic.twitter.com/I8QkvVkpFi — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) September 21, 2022

For this action, they said more than forty activists will “lock themselves to enormous pink metal barrels draped with banners on top that read the messages of their demands to block new fossil fuel infrastructure.”

When asked by WBZ if they were ready to “take enforcement action if required,” the Massachusetts State Police said they did and have a “detailed operations plan in place.” Breana Pitts of WBZ-TV reports that motorists on Route 128, from Rockport to Reading, and on Interstate 93 into Somerville, reported seeing troopers at nearly every exit.

The following morning at approximately 7 a.m., five people were arrested by state troopers for trespassing on the ramp leading from Leverett Circle to Route 93 in Boston. Moreover, they took two cars that had been blocking roads by parking in them. The police claimed the protesters were planning to utilize a pickup truck equipped with three pink 55-gallon barrels as a road obstruction.

Another group sat on Summer Street until 8 a.m., when Boston Police moved in to block all but one lane of traffic.

A representative for the group told Anna Meiler of WBZ-TV that they needed to clear the road by 8 a.m. or face arrest.

As part of the demonstration, a bigger crowd gathered in Boston’s Post Office Square and marched in the direction of the Seaport, with State Troopers in hot pursuit.

Protesters halted traffic and partially blocked the bridge connecting the Financial District with the Seaport at 8:30 a.m. Others stood with signs while others sat on the road. They planned to stay for an hour, as one organizer informed Nick Giovanni of WBZ-TV, but they left within 45 minutes.

“We have police liaisons in place whose job it is to talk to the police on our behalf. Nothing more than making sure nobody is committing any crimes that could lead to an arrest here “Reporters heard this from organizer Teddy Ohea.

“We reassured anyone who were planning on attending the demonstration that doing so would not get them in trouble with the law. We make sure that the police liaisons are connecting with policemen here so that everyone is being safe, no one is breaking any laws and they simply make sure we’re all on the same page.”

Ten protesters, Boston police later reported. The following people were charged with disorderly conduct:

Waltham resident Perry Thomas, 62, is named

New Englander Nicholas Bryant, age 32

Allen McGonagill, 32, of Somerville

Andrew Iliff, 41, of Jamaica Plain

Paul Shannon, 75, of Somerville

Sixty-year-old Vermonter Maria Ogden of Putney

Castleton, Vermont native Benjamin Hayward, age 24

Castleton, Vermont native Samantha Hayward, age 23

Arlington resident John Burkhardt, 56, was

Joseph Rogers, 55, of Lyndeborough, New Hampshire; Grant Rockett, 64, of Jamaica Plain; Mark Dugan, 54, of Newton; Jennifer Smith, 48, of Watertown; and Mary Hansen, 67, of Jamaica Plain, were the five protesters arrested, according to State Police Sgt. William Regan, 43, of Redondo Beach, California.

“What we’re concerned about is not creating more work for the police. Our challenge is to get the attention of people who might not have any other means to relate to the climate change crisis “Activist Jamie McGonnagill put it this way.

“The state government isn’t doing much to help us, and we’re burning to the ground. We’re the alarm system, then, “Leslie Dicola, a protester, informed the press.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “I hear the urgency that so many activists feel, and we’re working as hard as we can every single day to make sure that the city of Boston is moving fast.”