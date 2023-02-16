15 Gunshots Killed One Man And Badly Injured The Other In Mantua

PHILADELPHIA — A double shooting in the Mantua neighborhood of Philadelphia has left one guy dead and another in critical condition.
It occurred on Wednesday night in the 3900 block of Folsom Street just before 10 o’clock.
When the police came, they discovered a 22-year-old male lying on the sidewalk at the bottom of some stairs. He had received multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and body.
He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors declared him dead.
Police discovered a second victim, also a 22-year-old guy had been dropped off by a private vehicle while they were at the hospital.
He was in critical condition after being shot many times in the back.
The person was shot in the same location on Folsom Street, according to information the police claimed they had received.
Police in Philadelphia, led by Chief Inspector Scott Small, reported finding 17 expended bullet casings there. Some were found outside on the sidewalk and street, while others were found inside the house on the front porch and steps.
According to Small, “at least eight bullets went through the front door of the residence and lodged into the property’s walls and ceiling.”
Although there were individuals inside the house when the incident took place, no one was wounded, according to Small.
The location of the victims at the time of the shooting is unknown to police.
Both victims, according to Small, lived a half-block from the gunshot location.
There have been no detentions.