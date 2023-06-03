15-year-old Hospitalized Following Lauderhill Shooting

Officials say that a 15-year-old who was shot early Saturday morning in Lauderhill is in a dangerous condition in the hospital.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley told reporters at an anti-gun violence event in Lauderhill later that day.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Levy said that Lauderhill Fire Rescue took the seriously hurt person to Broward Health Medical Center.

Stanley said around 9 a.m. that the person was in surgery. The police knew nothing about the subject.

Stanley said that shootings by young people have become more common in Lauderhill over the past few years. This was one of many topics that were talked about at Saturday’s event.

“There are more young people playing with guns,” she said.

