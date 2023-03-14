Police in Northeast Philadelphia Say A 15-Year-Old was Fatally Shot 10 Times

On Monday, a 15-year-old kid was shot 10 times in Northeast Philadelphia. He died at the scene. On Algon Avenue between 6100 and 6200 around midday, a shooting occurred. The police said that he was shot 10 times total (5 times in the thorax and 5 times in the legs). After being carried there, he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.
“It looks like that individual was being chased down through the 6100 block of Algon when he was shot,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. There are three suspected gunman, and police are looking for them.
Monique Braxton, a spokeswoman for the Philadelphia school district, informed CBS News Philly that the adolescent was a student at Kensington High School. He is the seventeenth student to be killed in the district this academic year. So far this school year, 78 students, according to Braxton, have been shot.
According to CBS News Philadelphia’s investigating sources, the student who was shot had just transferred to Kensington High School from Samuel Fels. According to that same source, he attended class on Monday before being murdered. Fels High School, located nearby, went into lockdown mode and alerted parents by recorded message.
“This voicemail is to inform you that due to police activity in the vicinity of our school this afternoon Samuel Fels High School was put into lock-in,” the voicemail read. Children should not be allowed to walk about the neighborhood unsupervised to their parents.
“If possible, pick your children up, pick em’ up and be on time, so you can see them coming out,” Caprese Long, a parent said. “It’s just unsafe.”
“This area is not good at all,” Hoi Lay, another parent said. “He’s kind of scared, he never takes the bus or walk home by himself. Every day we try to pick him up.”
“To me, it’s terrible with the gun violence that is going on,” Long said.
BREAKING: 15 year old shot & killed in Northeast Philadelphia. Just past noon, boy was shot 10 times on Algon Avenue. @PhillyPolice rushed him to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:41pm. pic.twitter.com/CyXhDnTqPP
— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 13, 2023
CBS Philadelphia reports that many persons who were not permitted to be at Fels High School got into a fight early on Monday morning. The neighborhood will be monitored by police through the use of security camera footage. The school’s preventative and intervention team will visit Fels and Kensington High on Tuesday, they say. In addition to no arrests being made, no weapons have been found.
