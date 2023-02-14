15-year-old Rockford Student Accused With 7th Avenue Homicide

Daily news / By / February 14, 2023

Illinois’s ROCKFORD – Police are searching for a 15-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a 54-year-old man that happened on Saturday in Rockford.

After a man was discovered dead inside of his parked car on the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford, the boy was accused of first-degree murder.

Police were informed by neighbors that the man and his family were Jehovah’s Witnesses and were interacting with locals at the time. In addition, they recalled a white car that drove by as shots were being fired.

The youngster was identified by authorities as a suspect after an inquiry.

As of right now, the victim’s identity remains unknown.

The Rockford Police Department’s number for anyone with additional information about the shooting is 815-966-2900.

Read Next: 

Related Posts

About The Author

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top