16 Indiana High School Hockey Players Injured As Semi-truck Hits Team Bus

On Saturday night in Warsaw, Indiana, a tractor-trailer crossed a red light and collided with a bus carrying high school hockey players, injuring at least 16.

On Sunday, police in Warsaw issued a statement saying they had received reports of a fast semi-truck that was veering into oncoming traffic.

Saint Ignatius College Prep, where the pupils go to school, reports that 16 of the 23 students on the bus were hurt. The school reported that three pupils were seriously hurt and needed immediate surgery.

According to the authorities, the students’ ages ranged from 14 to 17, with the majority being 15. The group of students left Chicago to participate in a weekend hockey tournament. About 120 kilometers (75 miles) separate Chicago from Warsaw.

This is what the Saint Ignatius Wolfpack Hockey Club pledges: “We will get through this together. School president John Chandler and communications director Kristyn Hartman released a statement on the institution’s website, saying, “Our thoughts, prayers, and genuine concern are with them.”

Semi-truck driver suspect Victor Santos, 58, from Brooklyn, New York, was detained by police on suspicion of drunk driving.

Law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene reported smelling alcohol on the subject and hearing slurring from him. According to the Warsaw police department, Santos was arrested after he allegedly performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

The accident is still being investigated, and the suspect is still being held in custody on suspicion of drunk driving.