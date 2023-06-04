16 Migrants Brought to California on Private Jet and Abandoned Outside Church

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta said Saturday that they are looking into what happened when more than a dozen migrants arrived in Sacramento, California, by private jet “without any prior arrangements or care in place.”
Officials from the state of California met with the group on Saturday. The group had papers “that looked like they were from the government of the State of Florida,” Bonta said.
The immigrants were taken from Texas to New Mexico, then flown by private jet to California, where they were “dumped on the doorstep of a local church without any warning,” Newsom said in a statement.
In a statement, Bonta said that the attorney general is looking into what happened and is “evaluating whether criminal or civil action could be taken against those who transported or set up the transportation of these vulnerable immigrants.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
Today, Governor @GavinNewsom and @AGRobBonta met with over a dozen migrants transported from Texas to New Mexico before being flown by private jet to Sacramento.
We are investigating whether those orchestrating the group’s trip misled anyone or violated laws. pic.twitter.com/eM0SriLbEB
— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 4, 2023
The governor says that an investigation will be done to find out who paid for the group’s trip and if the refugees were given false information. The authorities didn’t say where the refugees came from.
CNN has asked state officials in Texas and Florida what they think about it.
It’s not the first time an unexpected plane full of migrants has shown up in a Democratic state. Late last year, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, sent two planes with refugees to Martha’s Vineyard.
Amid a humanitarian crisis at the southern US border, Republican governors and local officials have also sent migrants from southern states by bus to New York and other more liberal cities.
Many people who move to the US take long, dangerous trips in the hopes of giving their families a better, safer life. Experts say that people immigrate to get away from crime, find better jobs, or be with their families again.
Bonta said, “California and the people of Sacramento will welcome these people with open arms and give them the respect, compassion, and care they will need after such a terrifying experience.”
Newsom said that the state is working with the office of the mayor of Sacramento and other local groups to make sure that the migrants “are treated with respect and dignity and get to where they want to go while their immigration cases are being heard.”
Bonta said that the state will “continue to gather evidence.” He also said, “I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a choice of public policy; it is immoral and disgusting.”
