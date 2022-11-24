163-Year-Old Man Real Or Fake: Is The Viral Monk From TikTok Really That Old?

163-Year-Old Man Real Or Fake: A vast variety of content, especially on social media sites like TikTok, can go viral on the internet. And just last week, a video on TikTok went viral, sparking numerous theories and rumors.
Recently, a video posted to the TikTok account @auyary13 showing a man who claims to be 163 years old went viral.
Although films had been uploaded to the account as early as January 2022, it wasn’t until the following month in February that the profile began to gain traction.
Contents
163-Year-Old Man Real Or Fake
It appears that the user on TikTok who has been posting films and short clips about the alleged 163-year-old guy is actually his granddaughter. However, reports that he is 163 years old are untrue.
So Is 163-Year-Old Man Real Or Fake? True, the man featured in the trending TikTok videos is a monk, but he isn’t 163 years old. Actually, his name is Luang Pho Yai, and he is a 109-year-old Thai man. Even though his garb suggests that he is a Thai monk, reports that he is ancient and a practitioner of Sokushinbutsu are untrue.
Ayuary manages the TikTok account that has videos of Yai, and the internet has gone wild over them, with users speculating on his age and other details based on his appearance. Some of the onlookers gushed over the “163-year-old monk,” while others poked fun at him.
Some of his most popular videos see him either relaxing on a hospital bed or chatting with his granddaughter. On average, these videos receive several million views.
The most widely shared clip shows the dad reclining on the bed, his hands resting gently on the child’s head. About 74 million people have watched that video, and there have been over 10,000 comments made on it.
But it’s impossible for a human to live more than 120-150 years, therefore we can rule out the possibility that this man is that old. So, you shouldn’t take everything you read or see online at face value.
Does the alleged 163-year-old male engage in rituals of self-mummification?
A very elderly man, whose physique appears thin and exceedingly vulnerable in the films being shared, lies on a hospital bed in Thailand.
Instantly upon seeing this man’s films pop up on their ‘For You Page,’ people began to form all sorts of preconceived notions about him.
There were even claims that the alleged 163-year-old man is actually a monk engaging in Sokushinbutsu, the ritual of self-mummification. Becoming a mummy while still technically alive is a common Buddhist practice.
There have been rumors that the alleged monk is engaging in such activity, but these claims have proven to be false.
How Old Exactly Is He, Anyway?
Sad to say, we’ll never know for sure how old each of these individuals actually is, let alone if the 163-year-old is a fraud.
No one can be certain of these gentlemen’s ages because of the inconsistent nature of record keeping in the past and modern census methods in emerging nations.
From what we can see, though, they appeared to have had long and fruitful lives. Mr. Mbah Gotho encouraged listeners to be patient and courteous, and Mr. Luang Pho Yai seems adored.
Source: Knowyourmeme
Even in a ripe old age like a centenarian, one can only hope for such things to come true.
The best of luck to you!
Who Is The Oldest Person In The World
To the best of our knowledge, Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman, will be the world’s oldest person in 2023.
She currently resides in a nursing facility in Fukuoka, Japan, and she is 119 years old, making her the oldest person in the world.
In 2022, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, a Venezuelan, will be the oldest man living at the age of 112.
The oldest person to ever live was a Frenchwoman named Jeanne Louise Calment, who was born in Arles.
She entered this world in 1875 and left it in 1997, having lived 122 years and 164 days.
Read More:
- Corey Phelan Death: What Was The Reason Behind His Death?
- Valentin Elizalde Death: Who Killed Him And Why?