17-year-old Boy Shot And Killed Outside Of Walmart In La Habra

On Friday evening, a shooting took place in the parking lot of a Walmart in La Habra, resulting in the death of a young man who was 17 years old and the injury of another man.
At around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement officers responded to calls received via 911 at 1340 South Beach Boulevard. According to Lieutenant Nick Baclit of the La Habra Police Department, they discovered the two victims standing outside of a gray Infiniti automobile.
According to Baclit, the youngster was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while the guy was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center, where he is currently listed in stable condition.
The investigation is still being carried out. According to a news statement issued by the department late on Friday night, there is not an immediate threat to the community.
Anyone who may have additional information is urged to call the La Habra police department at the following number: (562) 383-4300.
