17-year-old Discovered Dead in SUV Four Days After Crash Tow

A 17-year-old boy’s body was found in an SUV that had been sitting in a storage lot for four days in Wisconsin. The boy’s family wants to know what happened.
The body of the boy, whose name was given in the news as James Stokes, was found on the floor of the damaged SUV in Milwaukee at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 5.
Police say that it was taken to the impound lot on June 1 after a crash in which a 16-year-old driver was at fault. Police said the 16-year-old stole the SUV and was caught when he crashed it into a tree.
But the police didn’t know that the 17-year-old was in the car as well.
Kina King, James’s mother, said that she told police on Friday that her son was missing, but that they “blew her off.”
Three days later, police told King what had happened.
“I sat down, and he told me, ‘Ma’am, we found your son. “He’s gone,” King said to WITI. “I said, ‘What?'”
Police said that the Milwaukee County Examiner’s Office will look into what caused the death.
It’s not clear how the police didn’t see Stokes in the car. Police and the Milwaukee Department of Public Works will “conduct thorough inquiries” into what happened.
Jamie Stokes, James’ sister, told WISN, “I need answers, and there aren’t many people out here who can give me the right ones.”
King told WITI, “It’s heartbreaking” that she won’t get her son back.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Drunken Shooting ‘Game’ Ends in Painful Death of French Woman
- Historic Church Consumed by Flames in Aftermath of Lightning Strike
She told TMJ, “So my son is dead because you didn’t look in the car and see someone else was in there.” “You just had the car towed to Milwaukee’s tow lot?”
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.