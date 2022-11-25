17-year-old Shot By San Antonio Officer In McDonald’s Parking Lot Released From Hospital

Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, has returned home after nearly two agonizing months in the hospital, according to his family.
After being shot numerous times by Officer James Brennand on October 2, Cantu was put on life support and, according to his attorney Brian Powers, was “fighting for his life” in the weeks that followed.
In a statement made on Wednesday, Cantu’s parents said that their son had been discharged from the hospital just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The prayers of our family have been heard, and we are so glad that our son Erik is back home with us. Despite the fact that Erik still has a lengthy recovery ahead of him, we are thrilled with his improvement over the past two weeks “they claimed.
NBCNews: Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old boy who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in the parking lot of a McDonald's, is back home after spending nearly two months in the hospital, his family say. https://t.co/FGrAeWcox0
— The Believer ™ (@maxvaldes) November 24, 2022
The statement continued, “It means the world to us that we can celebrate Thanksgiving as a family outside of the hospital confines, where we have lived since Erik was brutally hurt. “We are grateful for a number of blessings this week, including Erik’s fortitude, everyone who has helped us during Erik’s hospital stay, and God’s grace. I’m grateful.
According to authorities, Cantu was shot on October 2 while sitting in a maroon car in a McDonald’s parking lot when Brennand, who was nearby due to a separate disturbance report, unlocked the driver’s door and told him to exit.
A 17-year-old girl was seated in the passenger seat, and Cantu was seen eating a cheeseburger while driving in police body camera footage.
He left the driver’s door open, shifted into reverse, and backed up the vehicle. The police department’s training commander, Capt. Alyssa Campos said in a video statement that Brennand was struck by the door.
The footage then showed Brennand firing five times while the automobile was being reversed. Five more rounds were fired as Cantu sped off. Cantu was discovered a block away with numerous gunshot wounds and was sent to the hospital, according to the police.
According to the police, Brennand went up to Cantu’s vehicle because he thought it had eluded him the day before when he attempted to make a traffic stop. Brennand believed the car was stolen, according to Campos, a charge the family disputes.
Brennand had been on the force for seven months at the time of the shooting and was still on probation, which is customary for San Antonio police officers who graduated from the police academy less than a year earlier.
After the shooting, he lost his job. On October 11, he was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was freed after posting a bond.
