17-year-old Shot In The Throat In Syracuse Shooting: On Tuesday, January 10, a young man from Syracuse who was 17 years old was injured after he was shot in the neck during a shooting in the downtown district of Syracuse.
At around 2:27 p.m., officers from the Syracuse Police Department went to a complaint about a gunshot that had occurred and was able to locate the injured youngster who had been shot in the throat.
The youngster is expected to live as a result of the life-saving procedures that were taken Upstate.
After arriving at Upstate, officers from the Syracuse Police Department made the determination that the event took place in the 500 block of Erie Boulevard West.
The study is currently underway and will continue.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the Syracuse Police Department at the following number: (315) 442-5222.
