18-year-old Accused In Three Stabbings In Middleborough

Early on Saturday morning, Middleborough police were called about claims of a stabbing on Wall Street.
Soon after midnight, police near the Wall Street power lines discovered three males with stab wounds.
The first victim, a 19-year-old Carver guy, suffered stab wounds to his torso, according to the police. He was sent to Boston Medical Center in a serious state.
Another 19-year-old Carver guy was the second victim, and he suffered leg stab wounds. To St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, he was transported.
The leg of the third victim, a boy teenager aged 15, was stabbed. Tobey Hospital was where he was brought. After an initial inquiry, Middleborough resident Jayden Wainwright, 18, was detained and charged with three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.
He might be charged with more later.
Wainwright was being held on a cash bail of $25,000. At the Plymouth County House of Correction, he is being detained.
On Monday, June 26, Wainwright will be formally charged in Wareham District Court.
